The deadline to link PAN (Permanent Account Number) and Aadhaar has been extended till June 30, 2021. As per an earlier notification, Wednesday (March 31) was the last date for linking the two identification cards. The central government has extended the deadline in light of difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Income Tax (IT) Department said. Here are more details.

Details Here's what the IT Department said

The IT Department said, "The central government extends the last date for linking of the Aadhaar number with PAN from March 31, 2021, to June 30, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic." The extension comes as a relief for those who had not linked their PAN and Aadhaar, thus risking penalties and their PAN becoming inoperative.

Information Time-limit for issue of notice under section 148 also extended

The IT Department further said, "Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act, 1961, the passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP), and processing of equalization levy statements also extended to April 30, 2021."

Penalty Failure to link two IDs to invite Rs. 1,000 penalty

Failure to link PAN and Aadhaar will attract a penalty under a new section (Section 234H) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The same was notified when the Finance Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 23. Under the new law—which becomes effective from April 1—the penalty amount shall not exceed Rs. 1,000 in addition to the PAN cards becoming inoperative.

Linking Here's how you can link your PAN and Aadhaar

Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click 'Link Aadhaar'. Enter the correct Permanent Account Number, Aadhaar Number, full name (as mentioned on Aadhaar), and other required information. Select the relevant option and then click 'Link Aadhaar'. Separately, you can also link PAN and Aadhaar through SMS. Text UIDPAN from your registered mobile number to 567678/56161. The format of the SMS is: UIDPAN (space) Aadhaar Number (space) PAN.

Information How can you check if your PAN, Aadhaar are linked?