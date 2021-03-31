-
Deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN extended till June 30Last updated on Mar 31, 2021, 09:03 pm
-
The deadline to link PAN (Permanent Account Number) and Aadhaar has been extended till June 30, 2021.
As per an earlier notification, Wednesday (March 31) was the last date for linking the two identification cards.
The central government has extended the deadline in light of difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Income Tax (IT) Department said.
Here are more details.
-
-
Details
Here's what the IT Department said
-
The IT Department said, "The central government extends the last date for linking of the Aadhaar number with PAN from March 31, 2021, to June 30, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The extension comes as a relief for those who had not linked their PAN and Aadhaar, thus risking penalties and their PAN becoming inoperative.
-
Information
Time-limit for issue of notice under section 148 also extended
-
The IT Department further said, "Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act, 1961, the passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP), and processing of equalization levy statements also extended to April 30, 2021."
-
Penalty
Failure to link two IDs to invite Rs. 1,000 penalty
-
Failure to link PAN and Aadhaar will attract a penalty under a new section (Section 234H) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
The same was notified when the Finance Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 23.
Under the new law—which becomes effective from April 1—the penalty amount shall not exceed Rs. 1,000 in addition to the PAN cards becoming inoperative.
-
Linking
Here's how you can link your PAN and Aadhaar
-
Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click 'Link Aadhaar'.
Enter the correct Permanent Account Number, Aadhaar Number, full name (as mentioned on Aadhaar), and other required information.
Select the relevant option and then click 'Link Aadhaar'.
Separately, you can also link PAN and Aadhaar through SMS. Text UIDPAN from your registered mobile number to 567678/56161. The format of the SMS is: UIDPAN (space) Aadhaar Number (space) PAN.
-
Information
How can you check if your PAN, Aadhaar are linked?
-
To check whether your PAN is linked to your Aadhaar number, visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus. Enter your Permanent Account Number and Aadhaar Number and go to the 'View Link Aadhaar Status' option. Your PAN-Aadhaar Link Status will then be displayed.