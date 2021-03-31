The last date to link the PAN card and the Aadhaar card is March 31 (today). If you do not link your PAN and Aadhaar before the deadline, your PAN card may become inoperative and you will also end up attracting a penalty. Here's all you need to know about why Aadhaar-PAN linking is important and how you can do it.

Penalty Failure to link two IDs to invite Rs. 1,000 penalty

Failure to link PAN and Aadhaar will attract a penalty under a new section (Section 234H) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The same was notified when the Finance Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 23. Under the new law—which becomes effective from April 1—the penalty amount shall not exceed Rs. 1,000 in addition to the PAN cards becoming inoperative.

Consequences What other consequences will you have to face?

Without a functional PAN, specific financial transactions where PAN is required will become impossible. For example, bank transactions above Rs. 50,000 require PAN. An individual will not be able to open a bank account or file their income tax return (ITR). They will also have to pay higher TDS. Under IT Act Section 272B, failure to quote/furnish PAN attracts a penalty of Rs. 10,000.

Linking Here's how you can link your PAN and Aadhaar

Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click 'Link Aadhaar'. Enter the correct Permanent Account Number, Aadhaar Number, the full name (as mentioned on Aadhaar), and other required information. Select the relevant option and then click 'Link Aadhaar'. Separately, you can also link PAN and Aadhaar through SMS. Text UIDPAN from your registered mobile number to 567678 or 56161. The format of the SMS is: UIDPAN (Space) Aadhaar Number (Space) PAN.

Information How can you check if your PAN, Aadhaar are linked?