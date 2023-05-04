India

Why Manipur is burning

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 04, 2023

The government imposed a curfew and suspended the internet for the next five days in Manipur after violence broke out during a tribal agitation

The state government of Manipur imposed a curfew in eight districts and suspended internet for the next five days after violence broke out during a tribal agitation on Wednesday. Reportedly, several religious structures and homes were torched during the agitation. The unrest started during a march organized by a students' body to protest the Meitei community's demand to be recognized as Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Why does this story matter?

The Meiteis constitute around 53% of Manipur's population and are largely concentrated in the Imphal Valley.

They claim that they are facing difficulties due to the large-scale Bangladeshi and Myanmarese illegal immigrants as they aren't allowed to settle in the state's hilly area as per the present laws.

Meanwhile, the tribals fear the Meiteis getting the ST status will threaten their land and resources.

Several incidents of violence reported from 'Tribal Solidarity March'

The violence started at a tribal congregation called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung village of Tuibong tehsil in Churachandpur district against the demand of the Meiteis. Similar "Tribal Solidarity Marches" were taken out in Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kangpokpi, Noney, and Ukhrul districts. In Naga-dominated Senapati town, local authorities forced a total suspension of marketplaces and public transportation.

Manipur HC asked government to consider Meiteis' demand

Despite the troubled relationship with security forces, the people there reportedly ran to the Army camps to save themselves as their homes were set on fire. Some people called on the central government to intervene, while others demanded President's rule be imposed in the state to maintain law and order. Notably, the Manipur High Court, in a recent order, backed the Meiteis' demand.

RAF companies to be deployed in Manipur

On Thursday morning, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and took stock of the state's law and order situation. A few companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were dispatched to Manipur in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane.

Arson followed drives to vacate villages, identify 'illegal immigrants'

Last week, prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended in Churachandpur after an irate mob set ablaze an open gym scheduled to be inaugurated by Singh. The action was intended to protest against the eviction of tribal residents from villages that were declared protected forest areas. Manipur's hill tribes have long been demanding protection under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.