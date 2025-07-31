The tariffs will take effect from August 1

How world is navigating US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:01 pm Jul 31, 202501:01 pm

What's the story

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on all imports from India. The move is set to take effect from tomorrow. The decision came just a day after Indian officials announced plans for a US trade delegation visit from August 25-29 to negotiate a potential trade deal. To note, India is not the only country facing US tariffs and some of them have struck trade deals to mitigate the effects. Let's take a look.