India

Petrol, diesel become slightly cheaper in Maharashtra and West Bengal

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 04, 2023, 11:45 am 3 min read

Petrol, diesel prices revised across major Indian cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday across Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi. While fuel rates have been relatively steady in the past few months, individual cities see fluctuations in their rates almost every day. So, here is a detailed list of all the latest diesel and petrol prices across the country.

Why does this story matter?

Diesel and petrol rates vary from state to state due to a combination of factors like freight charges, Value Added Tax (VAT), and so on.

To recall, the last nationwide change in fuel rates occurred in May last year when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman officially reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs. 8 per liter and diesel by Rs. 6 per liter.

Here are three states where fuel prices are down

According to Money Control, petrol became 41 paise cheaper and diesel became 39 paise cheaper in Maharashtra. In Punjab too, diesel has become cheaper by 25 paise and petrol by 26 paise. Fuel prices also saw a slight dip in West Bengal, with diesel becoming cheaper by 41 paise and petrol by 44 paise.

City-wise petrol and diesel prices in India

Currently, diesel is being sold at Rs. 89.62 a liter in Delhi and petrol at Rs. 96.72 a liter. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs. 106.31 and diesel at Rs. 94.27. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs. 106.03 per liter and diesel at Rs. 92.76. In Chennai, petrol and diesel are being sold for Rs. 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per liter.

Fuel prices got cheaper in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar too

In Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, diesel price fell by 25 paise to Rs. 90.05 a liter on Thursday, while petrol is being sold 27 paise cheaper at Rs. 96.65 a liter. In Lucknow﻿, diesel prices increased by 13 paise to Rs. 89.65 a liter, while petrol prices increased by 14 paise to Rs. 96.57 a liter.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru

Petrol also became costlier by 18 paise in Ghaziabad and reached Rs. 96.44 a liter, while diesel rates increased by 14 paise to Rs. 89.75. In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold for Rs. 101.94, and diesel is retailing at Rs. 87.89 per liter. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs. 96.20 and Rs. 84.26 per liter in Chandigarh.

Here's how fuel rates are determined in India

Oil marketing companies in India, such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil, are responsible for determining the diesel and petrol prices in the country. While this is done on an everyday basis, it is worth noting that the rates are determined in accordance with the latest price of crude oil across the world.