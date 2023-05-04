India

India reports 3,962 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 04, 2023

The death toll reached 5,31,606 with 22 fresh fatalities

With 3,962 new cases added in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached more than 4.49 crore on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, the active COVID-19 caseload now stands at 36,244, accounting for 0.08% of total infections. The death toll reached 5,31,606 with 22 fresh fatalities, per the ministry.

92.7 crore COVID-19 tests conducted until now

Official data also showed 7,873 people recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to over 4.43 crore and the recovery rate to 98.73%. Moreover, over 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India since the nationwide inoculation drive began in January 2021. Over 92.7 crore COVID-19 tests have also been conducted so far, including 1,82,294 on Wednesday.