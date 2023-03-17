India

IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Bengaluru, parts of Maharashtra

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 17, 2023, 11:30 am 1 min read

Mumbai on Thursday witnessed brief spells of rain

As India transitions from winter to summer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in many parts of the country. According to the weather agency, parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka's Bengaluru, and the national capital Delhi are likely to be affected by light to moderate showers on Friday. Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday witnessed brief spells of rain.

Train services affected by rain in Mumbai

According to News18, suburban train services were disrupted in Mumbai due to rainfall. The trains were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes on the Central Railway's Main and Harbour lines during peak hours in the evening, per the report. On Thursday, Congress MLA Ashok Chavan also tweeted some videos of Maharashtra's Nanded and other areas, which witnessed hailstorms because of the changing season.

