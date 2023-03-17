India

6 dead in massive fire in Secunderabad's 10-story commercial complex

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 17, 2023, 10:30 am 1 min read

The fire broke out at around 7.30 pm on Thursday (Representational image)

A massive fire broke out at the Swapnalok Complex in Telangana's Secunderabad at around 7.30 pm on Thursday, leaving six individuals dead, reported ANI. According to North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandana Deepthi, four women and two men suffocated to death inside the building. Meanwhile, 12 other people were reportedly rescued in batches of threes and fours by the fire department.

Fire was allegedly triggered due to short circuit

As per reports, a short circuit on the seventh floor of the 10-story high-rise building allegedly triggered the fire, which spread to other floors. Notably, the complex is a commercial hub for accessories, garments, and private offices. Following the incident, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi also visited the scene to check on the rescue operations.