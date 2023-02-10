Mumbai

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to get 3-floor station 24m below surface

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 10, 2023, 04:48 pm 4 min read

Bullet train project in Mumbai to get 3-floor station 24m below surface level

Work on the bullet train has accelerated in Maharashtra following support from the Bombay High Court, News18 reported. On Thursday, the court gave the project the go-ahead, deeming it "nationally significant." Speaking to the outlet, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) head project manager UP Singh revealed that the platform is planned at a depth of approximately 24 meters from the surface level.

Why does this story matter?

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) is set to be a high-speed rail line linking Ahmedabad with India's economic hub. When completed, it will be the country's first high-speed rail line.

The project was initially set to be completed by December 2023; however, a new completion date is yet to be specified due to delays caused by the acquisition of land in Maharashtra.

There will be three floors, including platform: Singh

Located at the Bandra Kurla Complex, the underground station will cater to people coming from Virar or Thane to Mumbai for daily work. "There will be three floors, including platform, concourse and service floor. The station will have two entry/exit points with one of these facilitating the access to nearby metro station of metro line 2B and other towards the MTNL building," said Singh.

Singh reveals some key amenities planned for passengers at stations

Speaking about some of the key features of this unique station, he revealed that dedicated skylight provisions have been made to allow the entry of natural light. "The amenities planned for passengers at stations include security, ticketing, waiting areas, business-class lounge, nursery, rest rooms, smoking rooms, information kiosks and incidental retail, public information and announcement system and CCTV surveillance," he added.

Commuters to save ample time thanks to this project: Singh

The NHSRCL head project manager also revealed that it'd take just 10 and 30 minutes from Thane and Virar, respectively, to reach Mumbai. "With the help of the metro line, commuters can get to their destination in the next 15-20 minutes," Singh said, while adding that commuters can save a lot of time, thanks to the project.

Eight stations in Gujarat, four in Maharashtra under new project

Under this project, Maharashtra is set to get four stations in Mumbai (BKC), Boisar, Thane, and Virar. Meanwhile, Gujarat will get eight stations in Vapi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Anand/Nadiad, Sabarmati, Bilimora, Bharuch, and Vadodara.

7km of the tunnel will be under the sea: NHSRCL

On Thursday, the technical bidding for the construction of a 21km tunnel between Shilphata and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) was opened by the NHSRCL. Notably, 7km of the 21km tunnel is set to be under the sea. Two bids have been received from Larsen & Toubro Limited and Afcons Infrastructure Limited, as per the news outlet Times of India.

Three tunnel-boring engines would build 15.4km of the structure: Officials

According to NHSRCL, the 21km tunnel is going to be a single-tube twin-track structure having a diameter of 13.1m at a depth of 25-40m under the surface. Officials revealed that three tunnel-boring engines would build 15.4km of the structure, with the rest of the stretch set to be worked on per the New Austrian Tunnelling Method.

Bombay HC gives green light to Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court knocked back an appeal filed by Godrej & Boyce company challenging the acquisition proceedings initiated by the Maharashtra government and the NHSRCL for the construction of the bullet train project in Vikhroli. The court said the bullet train project holds "public interest" and has "national importance." "There are no irregularities in this acquisition," added the HC.

Legal tussle between Godrej & Boyce and Maharashtra government

The Maharashtra government and Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited have been involved in a legal tussle since 2019 over acquiring the company-owned land in Mumbai's Vikhroli for the project. Both NHSRCL and the state government had claimed that the company was slowing down the entire project. Notably, an entry point to this underground tunnel in Vikhroli falls under a Godrej-owned land.