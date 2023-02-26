India

Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Manish Sisodia after questioning

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Feb 26, 2023, 08:47 pm 3 min read

Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday after 8-9 hours of questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case. Sisodia was summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on Sunday and was detained after eight-nine hours of grilling. Initially, he was to be questioned last Sunday but sought an extension, citing the Delhi budget exercise.

Why does this story matter?

The CBI is investigating alleged corruption and irregularities in the formulation, issuance of licenses, and implementation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government's now-scrapped 2021-22 Excise Policy.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into it in July 2022.

Notably, Sisodia is one of the accused in the case, though he wasn't named in the CBI's chargesheet filed three months ago.

Sisodia to be produced in court tomorrow

Following the arrest, Sisodia will be kept at the CBI headquarters for now, India Today reported. The Delhi deputy chief minister will be produced in a court on Monday, the publication added. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has reportedly stepped up security outside the CBI office as well as Sisodia's residence to avoid any untoward incidents.

Ready for 7-8 months in jail, Sisodia said earlier

Before reaching the CBI headquarters for the questioning on Sunday morning, Sisodia led a roadshow of AAP workers and supporters. He also visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat and later addressed his supporters. "Even if I am in jail for 7-8 months, don't feel sorry for me, be proud," Sisodia told the gathering on Sunday morning.

Follower of Bhagat Singh, who was hanged for country: Sisodia

"I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh, who was hanged for the country," Sisodia tweeted earlier. To recall, Sisodia was summoned by the CBI on February 19. However, since he also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi government, he requested a week's extension in view of the budget exercise.

Pray to God that you return from jail soon: Kejriwal

Supporting his deputy, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi cabinet, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal earlier tweeted, "God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you." "When you go to jail for the country and society...it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon," he added.

Allegations that CBI is looking into

The CBI is primarily looking into three allegations: -The excise policy resulted in a massive loss for public coffers. -Retail outlets were given to ineligible players. -The AAP government reportedly profited from kickbacks and "commissions." Last July, Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, announced a reversal of the policy and stated that from August 1, 2022, only government establishments would sell alcohol in Delhi.

CBI, ED made several arrests in connection with case

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing alleged money laundering in the case. The CBI and ED made numerous arrests in recent weeks, including individuals from southern India. Earlier, the ED revealed a purported southern cartel paid Rs. 100 crore in kickbacks to the AAP. Notably, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter—Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha—was also questioned by the CBI in December.