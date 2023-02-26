India

Uttar Pradesh: Truck hits man, grandson; drags child for 2km

Written by Chanshimla Varah Feb 26, 2023, 05:52 pm 2 min read

Man, grandson dies after truck hits their scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba

A 67-year-old man and his six-year-old grandson were tragically killed when the two-wheeler they were riding on was hit by a speeding truck in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, reports said. According to the Mahoba Police, the pair had left their home on a scooter to go to the market when it was struck by a dumper truck.

Truck sped with scooter until it became trapped

News18 reported that after hitting the scooter, the truck didn't stop and continued to drag it along until the two-wheeler got trapped beneath it, similar to the Anjali Singh hit-and-drag case. While 67-year-old Udit Narayan Chansoria was killed instantly, six-year-old Satvik and the scooter were reportedly dragged for more than two kilometers. The accident reportedly took place on NH86 Kanpur-Sagar Highway on Saturday.

Video shows truck dragging scooter beneath it

The accident was captured on video by numerous commuters, which showed the truck speeding ahead with the two-wheeler stuck in the front as sparks flew out due to the friction. Voices in the background can also be heard directing the truck driver to stop. Later, locals allegedly placed stones and boulders on the road to stop the truck.

Locals beat driver on being caught: Reports

According to NDTV, the truck driver was beaten by the locals after bystanders managed to stop the truck. Meanwhile, the police seized the truck and also sent the accused driver into custody. Moreover, the bodies of Chansoria and Satvik were later transported to the morgue.

Mahoba Police on the accident

Hit-and-drag case has eerie similarity to Anjali Singh case

The latest hit-and-drag incident bears uncanny similarities to the death of Anjali Singh, who died on January 1 after a car rammed into her scooter as she was returning from an event in Delhi. Singh's body got stuck under the car's left axle and was dragged for around 13km. So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Delhi man died after being dragged for 350m

Only weeks after the Singh case, a Delhi man was killed in another horrific hit-and-drag accident. Reportedly, a car rammed into the victim's scooter and dragged him on the vehicle's bonnet for approximately 350 meters in Delhi's Keshav Puram. The victim's friend, who was riding a pillion, was thrown into the air and landed on the car's roof. He died from injuries as well.