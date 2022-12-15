India

UP: Landlord kills tenant, cuts, disposes body parts across state

UP: Landlord kills tenant, cuts, disposes body parts across state

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 15, 2022, 04:58 pm 2 min read

Apart from borrowing Rs. 40 lakh, accused Umesh Sharma withdrew Rs. 20 lakh from Khokhar's bank account after the murder

After two months of investigation, the police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his tenant, chopping up his body, and disposing of it across the state. The accused has been identified as Umesh Sharma from Modinagar in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased, Ankit Khokhar, had reportedly sold his ancestral land for Rs. 1 crore, which Sharma was eyeing.

Friends informed police after suspecting messages

An accomplice of the accused, identified as Parvesh, has also been arrested. Khokhar hailed from Baghpat district and was pursuing a PhD degree from a university in Lucknow. His friends informed the police about his disappearance after searching for him for days. Their calls to his number went unanswered and later they started receiving messages from it, the conversation style of which wasn't his.

Accused borrowed Rs. 40 lakh from the deceased

When the police began investigating the case, they learned that Khokhar had lent Rs. 40 lakh to Sharma and considered his wife as sister. Sharma said that he was also unaware about where Khokhar had gone. The police later found that Sharma strangled Khokhar to death on October 6. He sawed the body into three parts and packed them in aluminum foil.

Dumped dismembered body parts in 3 different places

He allegedly dumped one part in a canal in Khatauli of Muzaffarnagar district, another part in the Mussoorie canal in Ghaziabad district, and the third part on an expressway. The body parts haven't been found yet.

Accused sent deceased's mobile phone to Uttarakhand to mislead police

Sharma withdrew Rs. 20 lakh from Khokhar's account using his ATM card and gave the card and Khokhar's phone to Parvesh and told him to make the rest of the withdrawals in Uttarakhand. Sharma also told him to take Khokhar's mobile phone along to mislead investigations whenever Khokhar is reported missing, said Ghaziabad Rural, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Iraj Raja.

Karnataka youth killed his father, chopped body into 32 pieces

A 20-year-old man in Bagalkot district of Karnataka killed his father using an iron rod, chopped his body into 32 pieces, and dumped them in an open borewell last week. The accused, identified as Vithala Kulali, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The deceased, Parshuram Kulali (53), was allegedly an alcoholic and used to abuse Vithala, his younger son, regularly.