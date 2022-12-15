India

These settlements are your graveyards: Terror group threatens Kashmiri Pandits

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 15, 2022, 02:08 pm 3 min read

Official reports revealed 28 migrant workers have died in targeted attacks since 2017

Targeted violence against Kashmiri Pandits has been a long-standing issue in Kashmir. A terror group has issued a new threat towards Kashmiri Pandits, who are working as government employees, threatening to carry out more targeted killings in the area. In a release addressing the Kashmiri Pandit employees, the group "Kashmir Fight" has cautioned that they would turn transit colonies into "graveyards" of Kashmiri Pandits.

Why does this story matter?

Jammu and Kashmir have seen increased targeted killings during the tail-end of 2021.

Most Kashmiri Pandits want to relocate to Jammu until the situation improves in Kashmir.

Almost 40 people, including security officials, have been killed due to the targeted attacks in 2022.

Fresh worry for Kashmiri Pandits

This threat letter came moments after Manoj Sinha, J&K Lieutenant Governor, paid a visit to the Kashmiri Pandit government employees' transit colonies under-construction sites in Bandipora and Baramulla. The administration of Jammu and Kashmir is building transit accommodations at Odina village for migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in North Kashmir's Sumbal area of Bandipora district.

Context of the letter from 'Kashmir Fight'

In the letter, the 'Kashmir Fight' group threatened the contractors building the new transit colonies for government employees that are Kashmiri Pandits. While releasing a Kashmiri Pandit government employees list, the group labeled the colonies of Pandits as "Israeli type settlements" in the West Bank.

Here's what the terror group said

"This Occupier puppet regime stationed in IIOJK wants to make these PM Package scapegoats live in a dream world ascertained the progress of the but ignores the fact that their dirty plans have got exposed. The laid emphasis on timely complete settlements that have been raised on this land for these PM," the letter mentioned above read.

'Won't allow Israeli type settlements'

"Remember that; When the Oceans roar it demolish everything that is it's target. So be ready. Package scapegoats and other Non-Local/Foreigner the works: LG Manoj Sinha employees will certainly become the graveyard for them. The Resistance Fighters won't allow Israeli type settlements in IIOJK and anybody/everyone involves in this will be dealt harshly," the letter further added.

'Introspect and decide for yourself'

The terror outfit also asserted that all PM Package scapegoats introspect themselves and how this Occupier Fascist Regime uses them. "It is up to you what to decide. These settlements are your graveyards," it added.

Kashmir Fight's earlier threat

Notably, this is not the first time that the "Kashmir Fight" terror group has threatened Kashmiri Pandits. Earlier in December, the terror group threatened nearly 60 Kashmiri Pandit employees that are working as teachers under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package in the Kashmir valley. Terrorists have targeted Kashmiri Pandits and non-Kashmiri migrants in the Kashmir Valley since the beginning of last year.

Instances of targeted killings this year

Kashmir has been reporting numerous cases of targeted killings since October 2021. Most of the victims have been reported as migrant laborers or Kashmiri Pandits. Terrorists stormed into a government office in May in Budgam and assassinated 36-year-old Rahul Bhat. The victim worked as a government employee for his community. Furthermore, Bhat's killing ignited protests in the Union Territory from the minority community t.