NSG commandos undertake mock counter-terrorist drills across country

The drills are aimed to validate the planning parameters of the commando force in the event of a terrorist attack, hijack of an aircraft or hostage situation

Multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Delhi NCR region are hosting synchronized commando drills as part of a national mock exercise being carried out by the counter-terrorist force NSG to check its response time and reaction to hostage and hijack-like situations. The third edition of the week-long annual exercise called Gandiv has already been launched at these locations.

'Gandiv' will continue till August 28

Gandiv has been launched at these locations by the National Security Guard (NSG) from August 22 and it will continue till August 28, an official statement issued on Monday said. Gandiv was the name of Arjuna's bow in Mahabharata.

Drills are aimed to validate planning parameters of commando force

"The exercise will be covering potential targets in the NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat depicting multiple cities, multiple targets scenario cumulatively covering about 30-35 targets," it said. The drills are aimed to "validate the planning parameters" of the commando force in the event of a terrorist attack, hijack of an aircraft or hostage situation.

In Gujarat, mock drills will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

In Gujarat, the mock drills of the armed commandos slithering down from helicopters or undertaking the stealth house intervention drills will be conducted in Ahmedabad as well as the state capital Gandhinagar. The NSG said that these cities in the western Indian state have been selected based on "threat assessment and recommendations of the state government."

Eight locations have been selected for conducting the exercise

"A total of 26 important buildings which include educational institutions, hotels, government offices, and commercial areas were recced (reconnaissance) in detail by NSG officials and eight locations have been selected for conducting the exercise," it said.

These exercises will also create awareness among the public: NSG

The NSG said these exercises, apart from "validating" its own drills, procedures, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) will also "assist to hone" the counter-terror skills of state administration, police, anti-terrorist squads and also create awareness among the public. "These exercises will be witnessed by officials from the ministries of external affairs, home, central armed police forces, state agencies, and foreign delegates," the statement added.

NSG was raised as a federal counter-terrorist force in 1984

The NSG was raised as a federal counter-terrorist force in 1984 to undertake surgical commando operations in order to neutralize terrorist and hijack threats. It also has a special squad that provides armed security cover to at least 13 high-risk VVIPs at present. The NSG has five hubs in the country, apart from its main garrison in Manesar near New Delhi.