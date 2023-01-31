Delhi

Dense fog engulfs Delhi as rainfall triggers temperature drop

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 31, 2023, 04:38 pm 3 min read

Delhiites wake up to foggy morning as rainfall triggers further drop in temperature

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Tuesday after witnessing heavy rains on Monday, with the minimum temperature dipping to 9.9 degrees Celsius. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is set to receive "moderate fog" for the day. Moreover, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has issued an advisory for passengers in light of foggy conditions.

Why does this story matter?

The recent downpour in Delhi marked the first rainfall of the winter season for the national capital, which has triggered a slight drop in temperatures again. The national capital usually receives nearly 17mm of rainfall every January.

To recall, the city witnessed a bitter cold wave from January 5 to 9 this year, which was the second-longest for the month in a decade.

Delhi reports AQI of 193

Despite the dense fog over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the overall air quality in the national capital reportedly improved on Tuesday. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 193, which falls in the "moderate category," as of Tuesday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Satellite view of the fog covering national capital

Delhi airport provides update amid low visibility

Amid the foggy conditions on Tuesday morning, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in an official advisory for passengers, stated, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information." However, the airport authority also clarified in its statement that all flight operations were running normally at the time.

Visuals of a foggy Tuesday morning in Delhi

Delhi wakes up to fog this morning. Visuals near Subroto Park. pic.twitter.com/3gCDLePE6Y — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

Temperature to further drop in Delhi-NCR: IMD

On Monday, the IMD forecasted a decline in minimum temperatures in Delhi-NCR in the next couple of days. "The effect of continuous snowfall in hilly areas will be seen in the plains due to which there may be a temperature drop in the coming days. No cold wave effect would be observed," an official was quoted saying by the news agency ANI.

Delhi's maximum temperature on Monday amid rains

The aforementioned weather department official predicted a temperature drop of two-three degrees in Delhi and nearby areas in the next few days. "There may be a drop in temperature by two to three degrees in coming days, including Delhi-NCR, due to which cold may increase," the official said. On Monday, the maximum temperature was reported to be 18.9 degrees Celsius amid rainfall in Delhi.