Delhi

Delhi-NCR: Temperature drops as cold winds, rains lash national capital

Delhi-NCR: Temperature drops as cold winds, rains lash national capital

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 30, 2023, 03:38 pm 2 min read

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more downpours

Cold winds and rainfall lashed Delhi and its neighboring areas, like Gurugram and Noida, on Sunday, resulting in a dip in temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier forecasted light to moderate spells of downpours on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and more showers on Monday, too. Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 17.2 °C and 6.4 °C—below normal—respectively, on Sunday.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi witnessed a severe cold wave spell between January 5 and 9 this year, which was also the second-longest for the month in 10 years.

Meanwhile, these recent showers marked the first rainfall of the winter season for Delhiites, which once again caused a slight drop in temperatures.

In January, the national capital usually receives approximately 17mm of rainfall.

Delhi-NCR to receive more rainfall on Monday: IMD

The IMD has forecasted more moderate spells of downpours in Delhi-NCR for a few hours on Monday. Furthermore, the weather department has also predicted light to moderate rain in nearby states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Temperatures in the national capital on Monday are set to be slightly higher, between 10 and 20 degrees Celsius, compared to Sunday, as per the IMD.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat to also receive rainfall: Skymet

Weather forecasting agency Skymet, meanwhile, predicted that light showers are also expected in parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Moreover, hailstorms are likely in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Haryana, Punjab, western UP, and Rajasthan, too. Furthermore, the weather forecasting agency predicted snowfall over the Western Himalayas during the next 24 hours.

Take a look at IMD's predictions

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adjoining areas of isolated places of Debai,Narora,Gabhana,Jattari,Atrauli,Khair, Aligarh,Nandgaon,Iglas,Barsana,Raya,Hathras, Mathura,Sadabad(UP) Bhiwari,Tizara,Nagar,Deeg,Laxmangarh,Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hrs:IMD — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

Trains delayed in Delhi amid rain, low visibility

The Indian Railways has announced that as many as 13 New Delhi-bound trains were running late amid rain and low visibility. For Monday, the IMD also issued an orange alert for rains and snowfall for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Southern parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and coastal parts of Tamil Nadu may also receive light rainfall on Monday.