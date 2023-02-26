India

Haryana: 3-day mobile internet ban in Nuh over Bhiwani killings

Written by Chanshimla Varah Feb 26, 2023, 06:53 pm 3 min read

The Haryana government on Sunday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district for three days with immediate effect. This came amid fears of communal riots in the aftermath of the deaths of two Muslim men from Rajasthan at the hands of alleged cow vigilantes in Haryana's Bhiwani last week. The restrictions will remain in force until Tuesday.

Check out order by Haryana government

"Haryana Government...issued a temporary suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services, including bulk SMS and excluding banking and mobile recharge, and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh with immediate effect," an official order said. It cited "potential cause for communal tension and disturbance of public peace" as the reason.

Order issued after protesters block Nuh-Alwar highway

The order was issued after hundreds of people blocked the Nuh-Alwar highway on Friday, seeking the arrest of those responsible for the abduction and murder of the two men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur. To recall, two charred bodies, believed to be of the alleged victims Nasir and Junaid, were earlier found in a Mahindra Bolero SUV car on Thursday morning in Haryana's Bhiwani district.

Internet banned to stop spread of disinformation: Order

The order also stated that the temporary suspension was imposed to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors on mobile phones and SMS via various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and others. Meanwhile, over 500 people were charged by the police on Saturday for protesting on the Nuh-Alwar highway in Firozpur Jhirka and blocking it.

Registered FIR against 500-600 protesters: Police

On Friday, hundreds of people converged on the Nuh-Alwar highway, demanding the arrest of the alleged killers. The protest caused a massive traffic jam on the highway for about an hour, but the police eventually cleared the road. "We have registered an FIR against 500 to 600 protesters. We will identify the accused, and action will be taken," a senior police officer said.

Concrete evidence found against 8: Police

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Rajasthan Police said that it had obtained concrete evidence against eight people named in the first information report (FIR). Their names are Anil and Srikant from Nuh, Kalu from Kaithal, Kishore and Shashikant from Karnal, Monu and Gogi from Bhiwani, and Vikas from Jind, officials said. Separately, another accused was earlier sent to police remand until Monday.