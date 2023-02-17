India

Cow vigilantism: Bajrang Dal leader linked to killing Muslim men

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 17, 2023, 01:10 pm 3 min read

In an alleged case of cow vigilantism, a Bajrang Dal leader has been linked to killing of two Muslim men in Haryana

Rajasthan Police on Friday charged five persons, including a leader of the right-wing Bajrang Dal, with kidnapping and killing two Muslim men, nearly 100 kilometers from Delhi, NDTV reported. The accused persons are alleged cow vigilantes who reportedly abducted Nasir (25), and Junaid (35) from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday before their bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani district, their families alleged.

Two charred bodies found in SUV car on Thursday: Police

According to police, two charred bodies were found in a Mahindra Bolero SUV car on Thursday morning in Haryana's Bhiwani district. Police suspected that the bodies were those of Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Rajasthan's Ghatmeeka village. However, the police said that they will be able to ascertain if the bodies found are those of the two men after post-mortem and DNA analyses.

FIR filed against Bajrang leader, four others

The five persons suspected of kidnapping and killing the victims have been identified as Monu Manesar, Lokesh Singhia, Rinku Saini, Anil, and Srikant. Manesar is said to be a member of the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal while all accused claim to be cow vigilantes.

Team has gone to meet family members: IGP Gaurav Srivastava

While detailing the events surrounding the case, Bharatpur Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gaurav Srivastava said, "The burnt bodies of two unidentified men have been found in the car." "To ascertain whether the two men are the same who were kidnapped, our team has gone to the spot with the family members," he added.

Police investigating cow vigilantism angle: IGP

According to Srivastava, the police were also investigating the cow vigilantism component of the incident because Junaid was charged with five livestock smuggling cases but Nasir had no criminal record. However, whether the two were burned alive or killed in the car fire is being studied. The SUV was identified by the deceased's families, who said the owner was known to Nasir and Junaid.

Kidnapping case filed against five accused, no arrests so far

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the five accused, but no arrests have been made so far, the Wire reported. The case has been filed under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including, Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (abduction), 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject a person to grievous hurt, slavery), and 368 (wrongful Confinement).

Another incident involving a suspect happened in Haryana recently

According to the Wire, Manesar was previously involved in the lynching of another Muslim man, Waris, to death. Manesar, on the other hand, denied the claim, while police authorities claimed that Waris died in a car accident. The report added that a video of Waris was featured in a Facebook video (deleted now) made by Manesar before his death.