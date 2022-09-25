Politics

Rajasthan Congress MLAs meet today to discuss Ashok Gehlot's successor

Sep 25, 2022

Rajasthan Congress in charge Ajay Maken earlier met Sonia Gandhi to discuss issues related to the state.

The Congress has called for a meeting of its Rajasthan legislators in Jaipur on Sunday evening with next chief ministerial candidate as top agenda. With the Congress president polls nearing and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emerging as the frontrunner for the post, the meeting is crucial as the views of the state MLAs will be taken into consideration before making a final decision.

Context Why does this story matter?

The grand old party will hold presidential elections in October and, in all likelihood, may get a non-Gandhi leader at its helm.

While Gehlot is being viewed as the 'Gandhi family' candidate, others, such as the 'G-23 dissenter' Shashi Tharoor, will also file their nominations.

The elections have reignited the wheels of action in Congress, which has been beset by internal strife for months.

Information Gehlot loyalists had backed Pilot for CM

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi named senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan state unit in charge Ajay Maken as observers for the meeting, informed AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. The call for the meeting comes after some MLAs considered close to Gehlot — including state Rural Development Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha and BSP-turned-Congress MLA Wajib Ali backing Pilot for the CM post.

Twitter Post The meeting will be held at Gehlot's residence in Jaipur

Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Sh.Mallikarjun Kharge as Observer along with Sh.Ajay Maken,Gen. Secretary AICC, Incharge of Rajasthan, to attend the meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly slated to be held on 25th September at 7 PM. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) September 24, 2022

Details Second meeting this week

In a show of strength earlier this week, Gehlot called a late-night meeting of its party's legislators as he was reportedly reluctant to relinquish the CM post to his rival Pilot — who had unsuccessfully attempted a 'coup' with his loyalists in 2020. Gehlot had earlier implored Rahul Gandhi to take up the party chief's post but he stood firm regarding the Udaipur declaration.

Udaipur declaration Expect Udaipur commitment to be maintained: RaGa

A few days ago Gandhi had said, "We have made a commitment in Udaipur, I expect that the commitment will be maintained." The Udaipur declaration was adopted by the Congress leadership in May stating the party's commitment to free and fair internal elections. It formed rules allowing only one candidate per family and one person per post apart from a five-year cap on tenures.

Fall in line Will do whatever benefits the party: Gehlot

According to NDTV, soon after Gandhi's 'public remand', Gehlot agreed to fall in line. On Wednesday, before meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot had said, "One person can remain a minister and also be elected Congress president. I will do anything that benefits the party, one post, two posts or three posts." In the last internal election in 2017, Rahul Gandhi had won unchallenged.