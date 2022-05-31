Politics

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel to join BJP on Thursday

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel to join BJP on Thursday.

Weeks after leaving the Indian National Congress, Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, reported ANI. He was reportedly miffed with the state Congress leaders over his role ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls due later this year. When asked if joining BJP was an option, Patel last week said, "Why shouldn't it be?"

Patel had joined the Congress Right before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He was made the working president of the Gujarat Congress—a post, he alleged had little meaning in the party.

Recently, Patel had asserted that if he joined the BJP, it would not be on the condition that cases filed against him and the Patidar community during the 2015 Patidar movement be dropped.

"I am gathering the courage to resign from the Congress party and post. I am sure my decision will be welcomed by my colleagues and the people of Gujarat." "I believe that with this step, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in the future," Patel posted on Twitter on May 18, sharing his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Belonging to north Gujarat's influential vote bank Kadva Patidar community, Patel rose to prominence while leading the Patidar agitation in 2015, demanding benefits of the OBC quota. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, he had backed the Congress. However, things changed after he joined the party in 2019 with political observers saying that he seemed to have "lost his sheen" and crowd-pulling abilities.