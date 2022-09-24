Politics

Congress president poll battle heats up: Tharoor gets nomination form

Congress president poll battle heats up: Tharoor gets nomination form

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 24, 2022, 08:21 pm 2 min read

Shashi Tharoor will now go for endorsement campaign before filing the nomination on September 30.

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor received the nomination form for the Congress presidential election at the party headquarters on Saturday, according to to PTI. According to insiders, he would most likely file his papers on September 30. This means he would face off against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the top party seat.

Context Why does this story matter?

For months, Congress has been struggling with internal turmoil, with numerous top leaders resigning from the party.

Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad abandoned it last month with a critical letter detailing the breakdown of its internal structure.

Next month, Congress will see a contest in the presidential election after a whopping 22 years, which will result in a non-Gandhi chief at the helm.

Details Tharoor to file nomination after endorsement campaign is complete

Congress sources told PTI that Tharoor will file nomination papers on the last day of the process on September 30 after collecting endorsing signatures from across the country. As per rules, at least 10 delegates of the Pradesh Congress Committee are needed to endorse a candidate. Notably, Congress is holding the election for the top post after nearly two decades.

Meeting Crucial meeting with Sonia Gandhi ahead of polls

On Monday, Tharoor met the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi ahead of the election. He, however, did not disclose what was discussed in the meeting. Before the meeting, Tharoor tweeted in support of a petition by "a group of young Congress members" seeking reforms in the party. Later, the party insiders revealed that Gandhis would remain 'neutral' in the process.

Schedule Congress president election to be held in October

The internal elections of the grand old party are slated to be held on October 17. Party members can file their nominations from September 24-30. The results will be declared two days after the polls. Last week, Congress made significant changes to its internal election rules while speculations of the reappointment of a Gandhi family member as the chief have finally come to rest.

Post The top post was last up for election in 2000

More than 9,000 delegates from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) have reportedly registered to vote. In November 2000, the party president's position was last up for election in Congress. Prior to Sitaram Kesri's victory over Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997, Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000 and Sitaram Kesri had defeated both of them in 1997.