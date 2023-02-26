India

Feb 26, 2023

In a spine-chilling incident, a Hyderabad man reportedly murdered his friend for calling and texting his girlfriend, the police confirmed on Saturday. The police further revealed that the accused beheaded the victim, chopped his fingers and private parts, and ripped out his heart before coming to a police station to surrender on Friday. Reportedly, his girlfriend was earlier in a relationship with the deceased.

Police launch detailed probe in case

According to the news agency ANI, the cops recovered the victim's body and moved it to a government hospital for further procedures. Following the incident, the police launched a detailed probe and registered a case against the 22-year-old accused, identified as Harihara Krishna. Krishna, Naveen (the victim), and the girl studied intermediate in the same college in Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar, ANI reported.

Police decode love triangle that resulted in murder

As per reports, the two men fell in love with the girl in college, but Naveen first expressed his love for her, following which the two began dating. However, the couple parted ways after a few years. Later, the girl got into a relationship with the accused, Krishna, when he proposed to her after her breakup with Naveen, the police said.

Victim kept in touch with ex-girlfriend despite breakup

Even after the breakup, Naveen constantly stayed in touch with the girl and reportedly kept calling and texting her, which greatly troubled Krishna. As per reports, the accused waited for almost three months for an opportunity to eliminate Naveen.

Here's how Krishna killed Naveen

The two men allegedly got into a scuffle after getting drunk on Friday, and the accused reportedly strangled Naveen to death. The police added that Krishna then chopped the victim's fingers, separated his head, and removed his heart and private parts. "The accused allegedly took pictures and sent them to his girlfriend on WhatsApp," said the police.

Telangana's crime rate was up by 4.4% in 2022

In December last year, Telangana Director General of Police, M Mahender Reddy, revealed that overall crime in the state was up by 4.4% since 2021. While the percentage of kidnappings, cyber crime, burglaries, and white-collar crimes rose, crimes like murders, dacoity, culpable homicide, and rapes reportedly witnessed a decline compared to the previous year.