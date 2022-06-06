India

Another gang-rape case rocks Telangana; victim is 11-year-old girl

Another gang-rape case rocks Telangana; victim is 11-year-old girl

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 06, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

A minor girl was abducted and raped by a cab driver and his friend in the Rangareddy district. Both the accused are already arrested by Moghalpura police.

While Telangana police continue to investigate the high-profile purported gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Jubilee Hills, another similar incident was reported on Sunday in Hyderabad. A taxi driver and his companion abducted and raped an 11-year-old minor girl in the village of Kondurg in the Rangareddy district. The Moghalpura police reportedly arrested both the suspects two days after the crime.

Police The victim was fooled by the taxi driver: Police

On May 31, the girl, who was staying with a relative in Moghalpura, decided to visit her parents in Pahadishareef. A taxi driver provided her a ride under the pretense of dropping her off at Pahadishareef before driving to Deccan Palace to pick up his friend. According to the Telangana police, the duo then went to the driver's friend's house and sexually abused her.

Facts How did the incident come to light?

Meanwhile, her family contacted the police, who had earlier reported her missing. During the victim's return to her home, a police patrol team found a girl who had a similar appearance as reported earlier. The police discovered that the girl they saw was the same one who had gone missing. The victim told the police the horrific story.

Information Both accused in police custody

According to the 11-year-old victim's statement, police tracked down the duo and arrested them on June 2. In addition to the rape charges, they were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) Act.

High-profile case Fifth accused still at large in Jubilee Hills gang-rape case

Meanwhile, the police have detained the fourth suspect, a minor, in the Hyderabad gang-rape case amid widespread outrage on Sunday. The fifth suspect, an adult, is yet to be imprisoned. On May 28, a 17-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped in a car in the Telangana capital's Jubilee Hills after attending a party hosted by her classmates. So far, five suspects have been booked.

Politicians Why is the Jubilee rape case grabbing headlines?

Jubilee Hills is among Hyderabad's affluent neighborhoods. The incident reportedly occurred on May 28 while the case was reported to the police on May 31. The accused involved allegedly come from politically connected families. However, DCP (West Zone) Joel Davis clarified that, as per the girl's statement and other evidence yet, no MLA's son was among the accused. The case is under investigation.