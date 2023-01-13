India

Maharashtra: 10 die in bus-truck collision on Nashik-Shirdi highway

At least ten people, including kids, died after a bus they were traveling in collided with a truck on Friday on the Nashik-Shirdi highway in Maharashtra. According to news agency ANI reports, more than 34 people also suffered multiple injuries in the crash. The police revealed the bus, which collided head-on with a truck, was carrying pilgrims to the Shirdi Saibaba temple.

Majority of passengers sustained serious injuries: Police

Around 50 passengers had boarded the private bus from Thane, and the majority of them were seriously injured, the police announced. The cops also confirmed that this was one of the 15 other buses that left from Ulhasnagar for Sai Darshan. Out of the ten deceased, three were men, five women, and two were kids, reported The Indian Express.

Visuals from the Nashik-Shirdi Highway crash site

A horrific accident took place on the Nashik-Shirdi Highway near Pathare village. At least 10 Devotees died and 12 others were seriously injured after a bus going to Shirdi collided with a truck in Maharashtra. @NagarPolice @DGPMaharashtra @Nukkadlive1 pic.twitter.com/SkS1fT3noU — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) January 13, 2023

CM Shinde announces Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia

The horrific accident occurred near the state's Vavi Pathare village on the highway. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the victim. He also instructed authorities to quickly shift the injured individuals in the crash to hospitals in Nashik and Shirdi, and give them proper treatment.

Medical treatment to be provided at government expense: Shinde

Taking to Twitter, Shinde wrote in Marathi: "The accident of a private bus on Nashik Shirdi highway is very unfortunate. An aid of five lakhs each has been announced to the families of the deceased in this accident and medical treatment will be given to the injured at government expense." "Also, instructions have been given to the administration to investigate the accident," he added.

Maharashtra CM's tweet on the accident

नाशिक शिर्डी महामार्गावर झालेल्या खासगी बसचा अपघात अत्यंत दुर्दैवी आहे. या दुर्घटनेत मृतांच्या कुटुंबीयांना प्रत्येकी पाच लाखांची मदत जाहीर करण्यात आले असून जखमींवर शासकीय खर्चाने वैद्यकीय उपचार देण्यात येणार आहेत. तसेच या अपघाताच्या चौकशीचे निर्देश प्रशासनाला दिले आहेत. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) January 13, 2023

Over 11,000 died in Maharashtra in road accidents last year

Between January and September 2022, Maharashtra registered 24,360 road accidents. This was a significant increase of 3,127 accidents over the corresponding period of the year before last, as per the state transport department authorities. A total of 11,149 individuals lost their lives in these accidents in 2022, an increase of over 1,272 from 2021, while 19,971 people were injured.