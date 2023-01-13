India

Modi flags off world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 13, 2023, 11:46 am 1 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the world's longest river cruise 'MV Ganga Vilas' from Varanasi. The river cruise will traverse 3,200 kilometers to reach Assam's Dibrugarh in 51 days via five states in India and parts of Bangladesh. PM Modi also inaugurated the Tent City and laid the foundation stone of other inland waterways projects worth Rs. 1,000 crore.

Cost ranges from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000 per day

As many as 32 Swiss tourists are taking the maiden journey to reach Dibrugarh. The cruise has 18 suites on board with luxury amenities, which can accommodate 36 passengers. The cruise's director, Raj Singh said that it would cost from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000 per day, taking the total cost of the 51-day journey to around Rs. 20 lakh.