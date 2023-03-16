India

Amruta Fadnavis lodges FIR against designer for offering bribe

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has filed a police complaint against a fashion designer for allegedly offering a Rs. 1 crore bribe, seeking "intervention" in a criminal case, reported Indian Express. The designer, Anishka, had been in touch with Amruta since November 2021 and even visited her residence, as per the complaint.

Anishka and her father 'conspired' against me: Amruta

The First Information Report (FIR) states that Anishka directly offered the bribe to Amruta to get her father off the hook in a criminal case. Amruta claimed that Anishka, along with her father, had indirectly "threatened and conspired" against her. The police have registered a case against the designer and her father under conspiracy and corruption charges. No arrest has been made so far.