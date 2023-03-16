India

Bihar: 20-year-old man fatally stabbed over 100 times with knife

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 16, 2023, 10:33 am 1 min read

The deceased, Chintu, had been missing since Tuesday

In a horrific incident, a 20-year-old man was stabbed more than 100 times with a knife in Bihar, reported India Today. The deceased, Chintu, had been missing from his house since Tuesday. According to the police, his dead body was discovered in the bushes by some locals on Wednesday. The victim suffered deep knife cuts on his body and face, the police added.

Victim's brother accuses neighbor of murder

According to India Today, Chintu's brother has accused their neighbor, Rama Mahato, of the murder. He stated that both of them got into an argument a week ago on Holi. The brother added that Chintu used to work as a scrap dealer and got married a month ago. Meanwhile, locals blockaded the area, following which the police restricted several routes and redirected the traffic.