Madhya Pradesh: 2 women marry same man on one condition

Mar 15, 2023

Having more than one wife is a punishable offense under the Hindu Marriage Act

A family court in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, managed to fix an agreement between a 28-year-old man and his two wives by distributing his time between the two women, reported India Today. The husband has agreed to spend the first three days of the week with one wife and the next three with another. He can choose to spend Sunday with either of them.

Man abandoned first wife during pregnancy

According to India Today, the man married his first wife in 2018 and they lived in Gurugram for two years. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the woman got pregnant, so he dropped her off at her parents' home in Gwalior and returned to Gurugram alone. They had a son together. Months passed by, but the man refused to come to Gwalior.

Husband married second woman after she got pregnant

In 2021, the man remarried, this time to his coworker after she got pregnant. During this time, he started avoiding his first wife, per reports. In January this year, the family of the first woman confronted him and found out that he had a daughter with the second woman. The first wife then filed a case in family court for alimony.

All parties agreed to resolve issue outside court

To resolve the issue, the court asked advocate and counselor Harish Dewan to intervene. According to reports, Dewan told the husband that getting married to another woman without divorcing the first is a punishable offense under the Hindu Marriage Act. The three parties then agreed on a deal in which the man agreed to provide separate flats for both women.