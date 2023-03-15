India

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in several states; farmers alerted

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 15, 2023, 07:30 pm 2 min read

IMD predicted thunderstorms and hailstorms in several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast rainfall for several states. It said that rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm will likely occur over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Northeast India from Wednesday. The advisory has also been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, farmers have been asked to avoid irrigation and any kind of chemical spray.

Rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorms expected in these areas

Per the IMD bulletin, possible light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms will likely occur over south, central, east, and Northeast India from March 15 to March 17. These states include Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, etc. West Bengal is also likely to receive rainfall later this week, aided by the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand.

Lightning or hailstorms likely to occur over north Bengal

The weather office added that thunderstorms with lightning or hailstorm, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, is very likely over north Bengal districts from March 14 to 20. These districts include Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong.

These states may witness rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds

Furthermore, the weather department also forecast scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over north interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand till March 17. Similar weather was forecast in J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on March 16 and 17.

Hailstorm activity predicted in MP, Chattisgarh, Telangana, and other states

Isolated hailstorm activity is also likely over northeast Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana on March 16 and 17; over Madhya Maharashtra on March 15 and 16; over Marathawada on March 16 and over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan on March 17. Light to moderate rainfall is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Northeast India till March 17.

Check the advisory issued for farmers

Advisory for farmers due to Isolated Thunderstorm/lightning/Squall & Hailstorm over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Northeast India on 15; East MP, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada on 16 & 17; over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on 17 March pic.twitter.com/qQQlUmkI4w — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 15, 2023