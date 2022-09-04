India

MP: Woman jumps into canal to rescue drowning man

MP: Woman jumps into canal to rescue drowning man

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 04, 2022, 02:54 pm 3 min read

Raju urged Rabina for help as both hailed from the same village.

A woman carrying her infant displayed exemplary courage when she put her 10-month-old on the ground and jumped into a swollen canal to rescue two men from drowning in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The woman — Rabina Kanjar (32), however, managed to save only one of them. The police rewarded her with a cash prize for her brave feat.

Context Why does this story matter?

Madhya Pradesh and its surrounding region have been witnessing a flood-like situation owing to excessive monsoon rains.

The dramatic showers had left over 4,000 people marooned, who were rescued to safer places, and affected several thousand.

Most of the rivers and dams in the state were flowing above the danger mark as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts.

Seconds from disaster They had gone to neighboring village before it rained

Rabina, a resident of a village near Nazeerabad, was out to fetch water from the tap when the two men — Raju (25) and Jitendra Ahirwar (23) were planning about how to cross the canal which was in spate after heavy showers in the afternoon. They had gone to a neighboring village to spray pesticides on a farm before the downpour started.

The leap The men were advised not to step into the canal

Locals and their friends on the other side of the canal told them not to cross over. They tried throwing keys to a motorcycle by trying it in a shirt using which they could circumvent the canal to reach home. The keys, however, were washed away in the heavy water flow. Rabina also warned them both not to cross the canal.

Rescue Strong current threw them off balance

Nevertheless, they decided to cross over and entered the canal. The gushing water current threw them off balance and they started drowning. Rabina knew Raju beforehand as both of them hail from the same village. Calling Rabina for help, he shouted "Didi, Didi," following which she put her baby down and plunged into the canal and pulled him to safety.

Death I was confident of saving them: Rabina

She then tried rescuing Jitendra too but failed. His body was fished out the next day by divers called by the district administration. Rabina's brother was also in the search party and received a reward as well. She said she didn't think twice before diving. She was confident of saving them as she knows swimming but lamented on failing to save Jitendra.