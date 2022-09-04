Caught on camera: Karni Sena leader stabbed in Madhya Pradesh
In a shocking incident, a member of the right-wing organization Karni Sena was stabbed to death in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on Friday night, when Rohit Singh Rajput, the Itarsi head of Karni Sena, was attacked by three men outside the municipality office. He was brought dead to a private hospital. All three men involved in the incident have been booked.
Rajput, the Sena town secretary, was stabbed to death over an old dispute, NDTV reported. He was at the main market with his friend Sachin Patel when three men drove toward him and started a fight. One of them pulled out a knife during the altercation and stabbed Rajput repeatedly. When Patel tried to interfere, the men reportedly stabbed him as well.
#नर्मदापुरम : इटारसी में #करणी_सेना के नगर मंत्री की सरेआम चाकू से गोदकर हत्या। देखें #Video #PeoplesUpdate #MPNews@Karnisena_MP @DrSanjaysinghK pic.twitter.com/5cZHd5s1RT— Peoples Samachar (@psamachar1) September 3, 2022
According to Madhya Pradesh police, Rajput died before reaching the hospital. The main accused is a 27-year-old man, Ranu alias Rahul, Itarsi SHO RS Chauhan said, adding that all three, including one Ankit Bhat and one Ishu Malviya, have been arrested. Officials suspect an old rivalry as the motive for the crime. Additionally, Rajput's friend Patel is in critical condition.
Meanwhile, following a pattern of 'bulldozer justice', MP government demolished Bhat's home. Citing encroachment, his home was demolished in the presence of Madan Raghuvanshi (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) and Mahendra Chauhan (Sub-Divisional Police Officer). As per reports, the homes of the other two accused will also be demolished. Earlier this year, the MP government followed a similar pattern and demolished the homes of riot-accused in Khargone.
A similar incident took place earlier this week when Abhishek Malviya, a bank employee, was beaten by a few criminals in the same area. While at the police station, BJP MLA Dr. Sitasharan Sharma expressed his displeasure over rising crimes in the city.