Madhya Pradesh: 'KGF'-inspired teen 'serial killer' murders 4, arrested
A 19-year-old alleged serial killer was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday for reportedly killing four security guards in their sleep. The accused, identified as Shivprasad Dhurve, was inspired by the Kannada blockbuster film KGF and wanted to become famous, NDTV reported. He was nabbed in Bhopal on Friday morning, hours after he murdered another security guard.
Chilling CCTV footage shows Dhurve prowling toward one of his victims, apparently in Bhopal, and hitting his head with a stone. He reportedly attacked victims at night and was inspired by KGF 2's assassin character "Rocky Bhai." His only aim was to become famous, per Superintendent of Police, Sagar, Tarun Nayak. Dhurve wanted to raise funds to become a gangster and target police personnel.
महज़ 19-20 साल की उम्र में नाम हासिल करने के लिये आरोपी ने 5 सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को पत्थर से कुचलकर मार डाला ऐसा पुलिस का कहना है. सीसीटीवी फुटेज में वो बेरहमी से कत्ल करता दिख रहा है @ndtv @ndtvindia https://t.co/vupRSULQIj pic.twitter.com/pTKcV4jSDk— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 2, 2022
Dhurve allegedly killed three security guards in MP's Sagar over three nights and murdered another in Bhopal on Thursday. He first killed Kalyan Lodhi, a factory guard, on Sunday. His second victim, Shambhu Dube, was a 60-year-old guard at a college. Dhurve's third victim, Mangal Ahirwar, was a watchman at a house. The fourth kill was a marble shop guard, Sonu Varma, in Bhopal.
The pattern of Dhurve's killings sparked the fear of a "stone man" in MP this week. The police are also investigating his links to the murder of a construction site watchman in May, who was found dead with a shoe placed on his battered face. Dhurve, who has studied up to Class 8 and worked in Goa previously, is being investigated by the police.
Dhurve was caught after cops tracked down the phone he allegedly stole from one of the victims. "It was a blind murder. The police chased him down as he was carrying the mobile phone of his second or third victim. Based on the...location, he was caught in Bhopal," said MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Dhurve was nabbed at a bus stop at 3:30 am.