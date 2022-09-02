India

Madhya Pradesh: 'KGF'-inspired teen 'serial killer' murders 4, arrested

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 02, 2022, 07:27 pm 2 min read

Shivprasad Dhurve wanted to raise funds to become a gangster and target police personnel.

A 19-year-old alleged serial killer was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday for reportedly killing four security guards in their sleep. The accused, identified as Shivprasad Dhurve, was inspired by the Kannada blockbuster film KGF and wanted to become famous, NDTV reported. He was nabbed in Bhopal on Friday morning, hours after he murdered another security guard.

Details Inspired by 'KGF', wished to become famous

Chilling CCTV footage shows Dhurve prowling toward one of his victims, apparently in Bhopal, and hitting his head with a stone. He reportedly attacked victims at night and was inspired by KGF 2's assassin character "Rocky Bhai." His only aim was to become famous, per Superintendent of Police, Sagar, Tarun Nayak. Dhurve wanted to raise funds to become a gangster and target police personnel.

Twitter Post Watch: MP's 'serial killer' caught on camera

Victims Here's more about Dhurve's victims

Dhurve allegedly killed three security guards in MP's Sagar over three nights and murdered another in Bhopal on Thursday. He first killed Kalyan Lodhi, a factory guard, on Sunday. His second victim, Shambhu Dube, was a 60-year-old guard at a college. Dhurve's third victim, Mangal Ahirwar, was a watchman at a house. The fourth kill was a marble shop guard, Sonu Varma, in Bhopal.

Information Fear of a 'stone man' in MP

The pattern of Dhurve's killings sparked the fear of a "stone man" in MP this week. The police are also investigating his links to the murder of a construction site watchman in May, who was found dead with a shoe placed on his battered face. Dhurve, who has studied up to Class 8 and worked in Goa previously, is being investigated by the police.

Arrest How did the police arrest him?

Dhurve was caught after cops tracked down the phone he allegedly stole from one of the victims. "It was a blind murder. The police chased him down as he was carrying the mobile phone of his second or third victim. Based on the...location, he was caught in Bhopal," said MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Dhurve was nabbed at a bus stop at 3:30 am.