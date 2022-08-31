Career

Super 30 enrolling 100 students from across India next year

Anand Kumar said the program is also aimed at empowering woman and change people's viewpoint towards them.

Students from throughout the country will now be able to seek admission to Super 30—a well-known coaching program for poor students in Bihar for the prestigious Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) with a high success rate—beginning next year, according to PTI. The initiative, founded by mathematician Anand Kumar, will also enroll 100 students by next year.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Super 30 initiative, which began in 2002, gives tuition, food, and accommodation to 30 selected students in Bihar each year.

Between 2003 and 2017, 391 out of its 450 students landed in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Its founder, Kumar, has received several honors throughout the world, and his life and accomplishments are also depicted in the 2019 film Super 30.

Annoucement Admission won't be confined to Bihar students: Kumar

According to PTI, the Super 30 has decided to increase its reach and access in view of the growing demand. ."By next year, admissions will not be confined to students of Bihar only but will be open to students from other states. The procedure of admission will, however, remain the same - through the test," it said, quoting Kumar as saying.

Details 'Intake capacity increased, online classes will be offered as well'

"Education is the only way people can find solutions to all pressing problems in the world, apart from going beyond Bihar, Super 30 also plans to increase the intake of students in Bihar to 100 from the present 30," Kumar said while speaking at a Delhi event. He further said that classes would also be going online like conducted on COVID-19 pandemic days.

Comments 'Empowering women is also one of the aims'

In addition to preparing aspirants for the top exams, he said that Super 30 will keep trying to alter how people view women. "We groom students from underprivileged sections of society for the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) with a striking success rate stressed on educating girls as that helps in empowering them and changing perception of others towards women," he said.

About Who is Anand Kumar?

Kumar, who was born and brought up in Patna, founded the Ramanujan School of Mathematics (RSM) in 1992. However, driven by a desire to assist poor children, he founded the Super 30 program in 2002. Each year, he offers tuition, food, and accommodation to 30 selected students under the program. Through Kumar's initiative, 422 of 481 students landed in IITs by 2018.