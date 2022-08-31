Career

Ace your NEET-UG preparation with these 5 free resources

Written by Ramit Sharan Aug 31, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is a national-level medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany are tested in this exam. The test comprises 180 questions carrying 720 marks in total, and the examination has negative marking for wrong answers, too. Here are some free resources to prepare for the NEET-UG.

#1 Basidia Learning

Basidia Learning is one of the popular online learning platforms for NEET-UG preparation. The platform's high strike rate in terms of test questions asked ensures excellent quality preparation for medical aspirants. Students can practice thousands of MCQs and full-length mock tests. Video classes and smart revision are also offered. All-India rank predictions and analytics for students give them great insight into their performance.

#2 Darwin

With over 30 years of solved medical entrance papers, Darwin is a fantastic online app for students preparing for the NEET-UG exam. They have daily mock tests and practice exams along with a comprehensive collection of MCQs. Users can take revision series and learn from the detailed explanations given for each question. Darwin claims 98% of the NEET-UG 2022 questions were from its material.

#3 SWAYAM

Students can access free online courses offered by the SWAYAM online portal once they successfully register themselves. Proctored exams are also offered for aspirants for a small fee. This online platform is an initiative launched by the Government of India. Hence, it is widely available and can also be viewed on several DTH channels by candidates who don't have internet access.

#4 NEETPrep

If you are looking for free practice questions, online tests, and live doubt-clearing sessions, then NEETprep is the perfect platform for you. It also offers free in-depth video lectures for 10 of the 97 chapters of the NEET-UG syllabus. A total of over 480 hours of study material is available on the platform for medical aspirants to learn from.

#5 National Testing Agency (NTA)

You can get your exam preparation material straight from the horse's mouth! The exam conducting body for the NEET-UG, i.e. the National Testing Agency, also offers a number of free lectures from prominent professors in various fields of science. You can access the NTA's official website for these lectures and even access several mock test series too.