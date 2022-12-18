India

Jharkhand: Man murders wife, chops body her into 12 pieces

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 18, 2022, 03:32 pm 3 min read

While the entire nation is still getting to grips with the bone-chilling murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was killed and then chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla, another similar case has come to light. A man has been detained for repeatedly chopping his wife's body into 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj under Borio police station limits, India Today reported.

Details on what happened

The incident initially came to light after local residents saw a dog eating what looked like human remains at the back of the newly built Anganwadi center. On receiving the tip, the Borio police arrived at the spot and found numerous different pieces of the 22-year-old victim's corpse. As per reports, the woman belonged to a primitive tribal group.

Police finds fragments of victim's corpse

The police found that the victim's husband, identified as Dildar Ansari, murdered her. He then dismembered her dead body and stored the pieces inside a sack in his house. Furthermore, the cops also found other chopped remains of the victim's corpse from the accused's home.

Victim's family filed missing report

The police said that the victim, identified as Rubika Pahadin, was the second wife of Ansari, and the couple had known each other for nearly two years. From the initial investigation, the cops found that Ansari had tempted the vicitm with false promises to marry him. Earlier, the victim's family had filed a missing complaint at the local police station.

Prime accused arrested

As per the Sahebganj Superintendent of police, "12 pieces of a 22-year-old woman's body from a primitive tribal group were discovered in Sahibganj. There are still some body parts missing, and searches are being conducted to find them." He also confirmed that police had arrested Ansari for allegedly murdering his wife. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Similar murder case in Rajasthan

In a similar incident, a Rajasthan man was arrested for reportedly murdering his aunt, chopping her dead body into ten pieces, and dumping it in a jungle. Identified as Anuj Sharma, the accused filed a missing report on Saturday regarding his 65-year-old aunt. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had struck his aunt with a hammer on the head during a heated argument.

Details on Shraddha Walkar murder case

Delhi Police arrested Poonawalla on November 12 for allegedly murdering Walkar on May 18, slicing her body into different pieces and disposing of them in a nearby forest. Poonawalla repeatedly kept the Walkar's body in a fridge for days too. Police conducted numerous narco and polygraph tests on the prime accused, but he showed absolutely no remorse.