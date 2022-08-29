India

Jharkhand: Woman dies after stalker sets her ablaze; protests erupt

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan

The district administration has announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to the victim's family.

Jharkhand is said to be tense after a 19-year-old woman from the Dumka district, who was set on fire by a man stalking her, died from burn injuries on Sunday, The Indian Express reported. Her death sparked protests in Dumka town, following which prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and arrested two accused persons.

Incident What did police say about the crime?

According to the Jharkhand Police, the main accused, Shahrukh, had been following and harassing the woman for "some time." He became enraged when she rejected his advances. In the early hours of Tuesday, he reportedly poured petrol through the victim's bedroom window while she was sleeping and set her on fire. Shahrukh and the person who supplied the petrol have been arrested, cops said.

Medical condition Woman dies after suffering from 90% burns

The victim, identified as Class 12 student Ankita Kumari, was initially taken to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition, PTI reported. According to doctors, she suffered 90% burns in the incident and was later taken to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for advanced treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries at RIMS at 2:30 am on Sunday.

Protest Restrictions under Section 144 imposed following protests

As per reports, people in the victim's neighborhood began protesting shortly after learning of her death. Later, some Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members joined them, leading the police to impose Section 144, as per The Indian Express. Dumka SP Ambar Lakda has stated that the accused will face a speedy trial. He also appealed to people to cooperate and maintain peace.

Reaction BJP demands Rs. 1 crore compensation for victim's family

On Monday, a huge crowd reportedly gathered to attend the last rites of the victim. Security was also beefed up to maintain law and order, with senior officers monitoring the situation. The district administration earlier announced a compensation of Rs. 1 lakh for her family. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders demanded Rs. 1 crore and a government job be given to the family.

Details Similar incidents targetting women on rise

In recent months, several women either lost their lives or suffered grievous injuries in similar incidents. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck in Patna, Bihar, allegedly over a love affair this month. In June, a man strangled a girl in Bihar's Bahadurpur for refusing his proposal. In May, a man in Bihar's Ganghar threw acid on an 18-year-old for rejecting his proposal.