Maharashtra: Ex-minister Anil Deshmukh released from jail after one year

﻿Anil Deshmukh, former home minister of Maharashtra, was released on Wednesday after spending almost 13 months in jail. He was arrested in a money laundering case in November 2021. Earlier this month, Deshmukh was granted bail by the Bombay High Court which later put it on hold after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought time to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Why does this story matter?

Deshmukh was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case last year, and he had been in jail since.

Later, the CBI arrested him in April 2022.

Many saw his arrest as a political vendetta by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which came to power after the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was toppled in June.