CBI to take over Sonali Phogat murder case: Details here

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 29, 2022, 04:24 pm 3 min read

The Goa Police has registered two cases in Phogat's murder case and has made five arrests.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to soon launch an investigation into the mysterious death of Sonali Phogat in Goa. Goa CM Pramod Sawant said they are ready to hand over the case to the CBI and will speak to Goa DGP Jaspal Singh regarding the process. Phogat, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor, breathed her last on August 23.

Context Why does this story matter?

The death of Phogat—a former Bigg Boss contestant and content creator—shocked many people in the entertainment and political circles.

She was visiting Goa with her staff, and it was initially reported that she suffered a heart attack based on a preliminary report by a team of doctors.

However, the police last week registered a murder case following the postmortem and allegations by her family.

Investigation Sawant confirms transfer of case to CBI

On Sunday, CM Sawant confirmed that the murder case would be handed over to the CBI for investigation, a day after Phogat's family met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and demanded a special probe into the matter. "The Haryana CM called me and urged me to hand over the case. I told him we don't have any problem," Sawant told The Times of India.

Police DGP yet to receive orders from CM

However, DGP Singh said he is yet to receive orders regarding the transfer of the case. "I have not got any instructions from the CM yet," he said. The Goa Police has registered two cases following Phogat's murder. While her aides Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh have been booked in the murder case, three other accused have been nabbed in the narcotics case.

Twitter Post 'Ready to hand over the case,' Sawant said on Sunday

Drugs Police identify drugs used, seize remains from restaurant

Phogat was administered the methamphetamine drug, the police reportedly revealed on Saturday. "Based on the disclosure of the accused Sudhir Sangwan, the drugs given to Phogat were seized from the washroom of Curlie's restaurant. The drugs have been identified as Metamemphatamine," the Goa Police said. Officials had also said the drugs were provided by Dattprasad Gaonkar, a hotel staffer at the Grand Leoney Resort.

Arrest Five arrested following Phogat's death

On Sunday morning, the police arrested another accused in the case, Rama Mandrekar, a drug peddler in Goa. Previously, on Saturday, the police also nabbed the owner of Curlie's, named Edwin Nunes, besides Gaonkar. A total of five people, including Phogat's associates Sangwan and Singh, have now been arrested for the alleged murder of the 42-year-old actor-turner-politician.

Details Phogat was drugged by two accomplices: Police

To recall, Phogat was brought dead to a Goa hospital last Monday. Her personal assistant Sangwan and his friend Singh were arrested on Thursday on murder charges following a complaint by Phogat's family. On Friday, the police said Phogat might have died under the influence of drugs, as her two aides had admitted to mixing obnoxious substances in her drink.