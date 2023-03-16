India

Here's why Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta filed FIR against designer

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 16, 2023, 06:25 pm 3 min read

Amruta, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, files FIR against Mumbai designer

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has allegedly filed an official complaint against a designer in Mumbai in a bizarre case involving allegations of conspiracy, bribe, and threats. As per reports, Amruta accused a woman named "Aniksha" and her father, Anil Jaisinghani, of offering her Rs. 1 crore bribe in her First Information Report (FIR) filed on February 20.

Details on Amruta's FIR against Aniksha

According to the FIR, Aniksha offered Amruta Rs. 1 crore bribe to intervene in a case involving her father. The woman, who claimed to be a designer, had contacted Amruta first back in November 2021. The complaint also revealed that the Maharashtra deputy CM's wife claimed that Aniksha sent messages, voice notes, and videos on February 18 and 19 from an unknown number.

Case registered under Prevention of Corruption Act

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 120 (B) and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in the case. "She requested me to wear products designed by her at public events and that this would help promote her clothes, jewelry, and footwear. I felt sympathetic and said, alright," The Indian Express quoted Amruta.

Aniksha offered Amruta Rs. 1 crore to save her father

On February 16, Aniksha reportedly contacted Amruta at 9:30 pm and informed her that her father was being accused in a case and offered a bribe of Rs. 1 crore if she managed to save him. In her statement, Amruta told the cops: "As soon as I heard that, I disconnected the phone call and blocked her number."

Aniksha asked Amruta to wear her designer stuff at event

Amruta also claimed that Aniksha often handed her designer jewelry and clothes to her staff and urged her to wear them. "I don't remember whether I wore that dress at any event or not. The material was returned to her through my staffers or donated as I do not have possession of any of her designed clothes," she reportedly told the cops.

When Aniksha lied to Amruta's bodyguard

The woman also allegedly lied to Amruta's bodyguard once to sit in her car. Once inside, she told Amruta that her father had been providing information about bookies to cops. Per the FIR, Amruta stated that she stopped the car and asked the woman to exit. The Maharashtra deputy chief minister's wife also told cops that she ignored Aniksha's calls.

Aniksha claimed her father had close relations with political leaders

"In one meeting, Aniksha said her father had close relations with leaders of various political parties and later handed over a lakhota (paper envelope) to (one of the staffers) instructing her to give it to me," claims the FIR. "When I opened it, I found a handwritten note, but since I did not understand the content, I kept the paper aside," adds the FIR.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar raises Amruta Fadnavis's case in Assembly

On Thursday, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar highlighted the matter in the Assembly and demanded details of the lawsuit. Responding to the LoP in Assembly, the Maharashtra Deputy CM said: "Many names are coming to the fore in this matter. How low can people stoop in politics to win over others?"

Twitter post by Fadnavis

My statement in Legislative Assembly on the news published in ‘Indian Express’ and on the question raised by LoP Ajitdada Pawar..

'इंडियन एक्सप्रेस' या दैनिकात प्रकाशित वृत्तासंदर्भात विरोधी पक्षनेते अजितदादा पवार यांनी प्रश्न उपस्थित केल्यानंतर त्यावर विधानसभेत केलेले निवेदन...… https://t.co/XSmUSoIj3S pic.twitter.com/D5QLJJRBgI — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 16, 2023