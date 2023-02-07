Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani arrested after actor's FIR

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 07, 2023, 04:24 pm 2 min read

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday

Actor Rakhi Sawant has reportedly filed a first information report (FIR) against her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, following which he was arrested. The complaint was filed with the Oshiwara Police Station in Andheri West, Mumbai, on Tuesday. This came just a day after the duo shared a meal at a restaurant. To recall, Sawant announced in January that she married Khan Durrani last year.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since Sawant revealed that she got married to Adil Khan Durrani, the two have constantly been in the news for their troubled marriage.

Initially, Khan Durrani had denied his marriage to Sawant, but he later accepted it.

However, the troubles did not end there, as Sawant recently alleged that her husband was cheating on her with another woman.

Sawant accused husband of financial cheating

According to reports, Sawant alleged that while she was inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house, her husband mishandled her funds. Furthermore, she claimed that Khan Durrani, whom she asked to look after her mother in her absence during the Bigg Boss Marathi stint, did not pay for her cancer treatment on time which led to her mother's death on January 29.

Police to record Khan Durrani's statement against Sawant's allegations

An FIR has reportedly been registered against Khan Durrani under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Khan Durrani was picked up by the Mumbai Police from Sawant's residence after he came to meet her, said reports.

'He came to hit me in the morning'

Sawant alleged that before the police arrested Khan Durrani, he came to her residence to hit her. "He came in the morning at home to hit me. I got scared and called the police (sic)," said Sawant. She also called their patch-up news false. "There was no patch-up. He's technically still my husband," she said, addressing the video of them eating at a restaurant.

Sawant on Mumbai Police detaining Khan Durrani

