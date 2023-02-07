Entertainment

Ronit Roy lost Hollywood film due to Karan Johar's 'SOTY'

Ronit Roy was offered to work with Kathryn Bigelow on 'Zero Dark Thirty' but couldn't accept the offer

Actor Ronit Roy lost the opportunity to make his mark in Hollywood because of a Karan Johar film. The actor was offered to work with Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow but couldn't accept it since he was working with Dharma Productions on Student of the Year (SOTY). In his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Roy revealed how he lost the Hollywood project.

After having worked as an assistant director to Subhash Ghai on Ram Lakhan, Roy made his acting debut in 1992's Jaan Tere Naam.

There on, he went on to act in many films and television serials including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which made him a household name.

Roy received critical appreciation for Udaan, which brought him back to the films.

Roy was offered 'Zero Dark Thirty'

In his appearance on the show with Shehzada actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Roy said he was offered Bigelow's 2012 film Zero Dark Thirty. It starred Jessica Chastain and Jason Clarke among others. He revealed that he was selected for a role without any auditions. "I was shocked that an Oscar-winning director has selected me for her film," Roy said during the show.

On how he lost the Hollywood film

Roy said that when he received the offer, he asked Karan Johar's team to shift his dates since he was signed up for SOTY. They refused to do so, which made him turn down the offer. "When I called up Johar a week ahead of the SOTY shooting, asking when the shoot begins, he told me they are not shooting on schedule," said Roy.

'I regret not being a part of it'

In a 2013 interview with PTI, Roy opened up on how he regrets to have not been able to do Zero Dark Thirty. "I was looking to work with him (Johar) and couldn't let go of this opportunity. We were shooting in Thailand for the film, and there was no way I could manage my dates for Zero Dark Thirty," he told PTI.