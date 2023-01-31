Entertainment

'Don't let anybody shame you': Kangana Ranaut tells Uorfi Javed

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut backed Uorfi Javed on her fashion while the latter called her a 'strong woman'

Actor Uorfi Javed has often found herself in the midst of controversies for her sartorial choices. However, the former Bigg Boss OTT participant has found a new supporter and it is none other than the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut. Ranaut, who recently made a comeback on Twitter, extended support to Javed, asking her to not let anyone shame her.

Both Ranaut and Javed share a huge fan following on social media. While the two are popular for boldly voicing their opinion on the internet, they have been attacked by trolls tremendously. But, neither of them succumbed to online bullies.

And when these two stars exchange tweets, you would expect nothing but fireworks. However, their conversation was purely a display of love and feminism.

Ranaut poured out love for Javed on Twitter

In an exchange of tweets, Ranaut mentioned how the country should demand a Uniform Civil Code from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Javed had a hilarious reply to it wherein she said she can't have a uniform since she gained popularity because of her clothes. In response, Ranaut told Javed that she shouldn't let anyone shame her for her body.

Ranaut tweeted the story of Akka Mahadevi for Javed

While extending her support to Javed who is often criticized for her fashion, Ranaut shared the story of Akka Mahadevi, one of the first female poets in Kannada literature. "Mahadevi Akka is a shining star in the world of Kannada literature she is the greatest, she lived in forests and never wore clothes," wrote Ranaut in her reply to Javed.

Funny-sweet interaction between Ranaut and Javed

Both are self expression, Mahadevi Akka is a shinning star In the world of Kannada literature she is the greatest, she lived in forests and never wore clothes.

Don’t let anyone shame you about your body, you are pure and divine, my love to you 🤗 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 31, 2023

'Our political views don't match but...'

After Ranaut shared the story of Akka Mahadevi with Javed online, the latter could not stop praising the Dhaakad actor. "Our political views don't match but gosh mad respect for this woman today," tweeted Javed with rose and heart emojis. The reality star also called Ranaut a "strong woman" in another tweet. Netizens celebrated this refreshing exchange on social media, too.