Entertainment

Nivin Pauly starrer 'Mahaveeryar' gets an OTT release date

Nivin Pauly starrer 'Mahaveeryar' gets an OTT release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 07, 2023, 02:12 pm 1 min read

Abrid Shine's 'Mahaveeryar' will be released on OTT on February 10

Abrid Shine's 2022 directorial Mahaveeryar received an OTT release date. The Malayalali fantasy comedy film will stream on Sun NXT from February 10. The OTT platform took to Twitter to announce the update. The tweet read, "Yes, something you didn't see coming! Mahaveeryar streaming from February 10 only on Sun NXT." The film tanked at the box office but received positive reviews from cine-goers.

Storyline, cast, and crew of the film

The story is set in the 18th century. The characters time travel to the 21st century to seek justice for a woman. The cast includes Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, and Shanvi Srivastava, among others. The movie is based on a short story penned by M Mukundan. It was bankrolled by Shine, Pauly, and PS Shamnas whereas it is shot by Chandru Selvaraj.

Twitter Post