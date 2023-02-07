Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Menu details to 'mandap' pictures out

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 07, 2023, 01:19 pm 2 min read

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot on Tuesday (February 7) at a fortress hotel in Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding has become the talk of the town. From the starry affair of guests to the palatial wedding at a fortress in Rajasthan, fans of the couple are eager to know details about their wedding. With only a few hours for the couple to officially announce their union, pictures are reportedly doing rounds of their mandap design.

A flowery setup for their 'mandap'

According to pictures that are now viral on social media, what is being claimed as the mandap for Malhotra and Advani's wedding, has been decked up with fresh pink flowers. Per the pictures, the color theme for the wedding venue has been kept to baby pink. Along with these, candelabras, also in pink, have been placed around the mandap.

A look at the viral 'mandap' pictures

Flavors of Rajasthan, Awadh, and Punjab on the platter

Per Bollywood Life's report, the wedding menu comprises delicacies from India, Italy, China, and Thailand. Domestically, flavors from Rajasthan, Awadh, and Punjab will be served to the guests. It also said that Rajasthan's famous Dal Bati Churma along with an array of Rajput delicacies are included in the food menu. Punjab's winter dishes and Awadh's lip-smacking food are on the list, too.

Special mobile covers for guests?

Multiple reports have claimed that similar to other Bollywood weddings in the past, guests at the Shershaah couple's marriage are not allowed to use their cellphones, owing to security reasons. Amidst these speculations, one paparazzo shared a video of a special mobile cover that is being claimed to have been given to the guests to reportedly refrain them from using the phone.

Guests will reportedly have to keep mobiles inside these covers

All about their big fat wedding

After dating for a few years, the couple is all set to get married on Tuesday at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh, a fortress hotel in the Thar Desert. Per the buzz around their wedding, they will be tying the knot between 2:00pm and 4:00pm. B-town celebrities such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla are in attendance.