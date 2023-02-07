Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer makes fresh claims against actor's wife Aaliya

Feb 07, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui got married to Aaliya in the year 2009

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life has hit turmoil after the riff between him and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui made the headlines. Recently, the latter's lawyer alleged that his client was not being given "food, bed, bathroom to take a bath" by Siddiqui's family. Now, Siddiqui's lawyer has made a startling claim regarding the couple's marriage (and divorce).

Why does this story matter?

The Haddi actor got married to Aaliya in the year 2009, and are parents to two children - daughter Shora Siddiqui and son Yaani Siddiqui.

Their marriage hit rock bottom when Aaliya sent a divorce notice to the actor via WhatsApp in March 2021 and email.

According to multiple reports, Siddiqui and Aaliya started having troubles in their married life nearly a decade ago.

Lawyer claimed Aaliya is still married to her first husband

As per fresh reports, the Bollywood actor's lawyer has alleged that Aaliya hasn't divorced her first husband, Vinod Bhargav despite her marriage with Siddiqui. He also alleged that Aaliya, who divorced Siddiqui in 2011, returned to his life after his career skyrocketed. "In 2020, she sent him a divorce notice which makes no sense as the two had already separated," he reportedly claimed.

Siddiqui reportedly moved to hotel amidst property disputes

Meanwhile, new reports claim that amidst property disputes between Aaliya and Siddiqui's mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor has moved into a hotel. A Bollywood Hungama report, quoting Siddiqui's friend, claimed that the actor will continue to stay at the hotel in Mumbai till the time the legal issues at his home are not dispersed by his lawyers.

A look at their love story

Siddiqui and Aaliya dated for a long time before they got married. They were reportedly in a live-in relationship but their marriage could not be materialized. Siddiqui then had an arranged marriage with Sheeba, but later divorced her. Later, Aaliya returned to his life, putting their differences aside. The couple then decided to get married and tied the knot in 2009.