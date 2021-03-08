Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya, who had parted ways with him, has now said that she is ready to give their marriage a second chance. She has also decided to take back the divorce notice. To recall, she had filed for divorce last year. Moreover, Aaliya is also reportedly looking at settling her differences with Nawazuddin's brother, Shamas. Here's more.

Statement Aaliya said kids must get love of both the parents

Nawazuddin and Aaliya are rethinking their decision because of their two kids. "Because of the kids, both of us are rethinking. It feels wrong, hence we thought of trying again. Kids must get the love of both the parents and they are also growing up. Shora is very attached to her father and it is very difficult to answer her questions," Aaliya told ETimes.

Quote 'I shall take the divorce notice back'

"I am ready to reconcile with Nawaz. I shall take the divorce notice back. I shall sort out with his brother Shamaz and end that matter too," she reportedly said.

Quote She admitted she saw a different side of the actor