Confirmed! Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara 2' to go on floors soon

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 07, 2023, 12:59 pm 1 min read

'Kantara 2' is to go on floors later this year

Rishab Shetty-directed Kannada film Kantara was the major breakthrough film of 2022. The project was mounted on a meager budget and ended up becoming a huge blockbuster pan-India and overseas too. Shetty has confirmed Kantara 2, which will be a prequel and focus on the timeline of events before the 2022 film. He officially announced it as Kantara completed 100 days.

The prequel is in the research stage

Shetty said that the team is working on some ideas and the prequel will go on floors later this year. He also thanked the viewers for showering their love and support on the film. He stated, "...if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details." The film will be bankrolled by Hombale Films and helmed by Shetty.

‘KANTARA’ PREQUEL ANNOUNCED… #Kantara - one of the most successful films ever - will now have a prequel… Producers #HombaleFilms announced a prequel during its 100-day celebrations… More details of the #RishabShetty directorial to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/ei6xbHVgYf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2023