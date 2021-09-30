Himalayan Film Festival: 'Sekool', 'Shadey: A Forgotten Land' among winners

Written by Trishna Das

First edition of Himalayan Film Festival concludes

At the maiden Himalayan Film Festival, Ladakhi filmmakers Stenzin Tankong and Stanzin Gurmet got awarded for their films. While Tankong won the best story award for his much-acclaimed movie Sekool, Gurmet bagged the best editing trophy for Shadey: A Forgotten Land. Three other short films were also felicitated at the festival this year. It was inaugurated by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Three short films received Rs. 3.5 lakh cash prize each

The Tainted Mirror, Go for Organic, and Homework and Godliness were declared as the best three short films and were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 3.5 lakh each in the festival. Hosted by Ladakh, the five-day-long first-ever Himalayan Film Festival concluded at the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra in Leh Tuesday night. It was held from September 24-28 to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' was screened at the opening session

Sidharth Malhotra too had graced the festival's inauguration. His latest film Shershaah on late Captain Vikram Batra was also screened during the opening session of the festival. "Inaugurated the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with 'Shershaah' today. It was an complete honour to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I&B, Mr.Anurag Thakur," the actor had written on Instagram.

'Shershaah' producer Karan Johar shared the news on Twitter

Our film, #Shershaah had the absolute honour to be screened as the opening film at the first ever #HimalayanFilmFestival today held in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/ytKCZXm4a6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 24, 2021

Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur wants it as an annual event

The movie gala concluded with the screening of Ladakhi filmmaker Stanzin Dorjai's internationally acclaimed movie Shepherdess of the Glaciers. While speaking at the closing session, the event's chief guest Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur expressed happiness over the success of the film festival and strongly pitched for the continuance of the same as an annual event to promote talent in the Himalayan region.

Festival also conducted in-conversation session with Anupama Chopra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, known for his much-acclaimed movies Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Rang De Basanti was also invited as a special guest, who suggested promoting the festival at an international level in future. A total of 26 films were screened including 18 entry films recommended by the jury. The festival also conducted in-conversation sessions with Anupama Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Nikhil Talegaonkar.