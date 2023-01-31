Entertainment

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' postponed; makers to work on VFX

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' postponed; makers to work on VFX

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 31, 2023, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal's release date has been postponed

Nitesh Tiwari's next directorial Bawaal was touted to release in April but recent reports suggest that the film has been postponed. Headlined by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, fans are excited to see their chemistry on celluloid. This action comedy has been in the news since its announcement. The new release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Working on VFX to achieve visual finesse

According to Pinkvilla, Bawaal has been postponed as the makers are currently working on the VFX and technical requirements. This film has reportedly used special technology and needs more time to achieve the pitch-perfect visual finesse. Nitesh Tiwari said, "We don't want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers."

Why is the film in the buzz?

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it is touted to be Varun Dhawan's most expensive film. Apart from India, the film has been shot extensively in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw. This unique love story promises to be a visual spectacle. In August 2022, the film's last schedule was wrapped up and the makers announced that it would release on April 7, 2023.

It promises an extravagant action sequence

The highly ambitious film has a visually extravagant action scene shot in Warsaw. A close revealed details to Pinkvilla. The source said, "We have called for action directors & stuntmen from Germany along with a talented crew of 700+ members every day, Nitesh Sir and Sajid Sir have scaled up the film to leave the audience a visual treat."

Bollywood films postponed due to VFX work in past

The Hindi Film industry is making VFX-heavy films and we have seen films getting postponed for that. One prime example was Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. Recently, Om Raut's Adipurush got postponed after the teaser received flak from the viewers for its poor VFX and picturization. The makers are currently working on the VFX to present the magnum opus with grandeur.