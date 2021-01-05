Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has recently bought an expensive property in an upscale area in Mumbai, several reports said. The luxurious house, located in Juhu, is worth a whopping Rs. 39 crore. The actor's latest purchase makes her neighbors of top celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Ekta Kapoor, among others. Here are more details on this.

Details A little about Janhvi's latest property

The actor, who currently lives in Lokhandwala with her family, registered the luxurious property on December 10, 2020. According to a report in Square Feat India, a stamp duty of Rs. 78 lakh was paid for the swanky home. The property is spread over 3,456 square feet across the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of the building named Araya Building.

Information The property comes with many amenities

The said property deal was finalized on December 7, 2020. As per reports, Janhvi will have access to many facilities including six car parking spaces in the building, which is located in the Juhu Vile Parle Scheme.

Projects What's up on the work front for Janhvi?

The 23-year-old actor had made her debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. After that, she featured in the Netflix film Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will next be seen in Dostana 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Roohi Afzana, with Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi will also reportedly feature in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

Other details Other actors who recently bought properties